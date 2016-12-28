Nicosia is alive with the sound of music

Now it is over, Christmas day has passed us by and we are heading straight for New Year’s Eve. But nobody said we can’t have some fun while waiting for the one night of the year when it is only polite to listen to a bit of music, dance a little and raise a glass or two.

So here are two music events that will get you all warmed-up for the final countdown of the year.

Tonight, the band Big Band Theory will be putting on a party for charity at Red music stage in Nicosia. The party is organised by the Rotaract Club Nicosia – Ledra in collaboration with Rotary Club of Nicosia, to financially support the creation of the first 24-hour social service centre on Solomos Square. The project’s main aim is to provide care and employment to children, the elderly and immigrants.

The Big Band Theory has proclaimed itself as being a party maker. Its eight members have been hitting some of the island’s main music stages ever since its musical journey began and now regulars on the Red music stage. They have also played at the Avant Garden Festival III and at the Playing for a cause Festival last year.

A highlight for the band was when it played as the opening act for the Greek band Imam Baildi at Ammos beach bar in Larnaca, where they truly were the party starters.

Apart from a live performance by the band to get us in an even bigger festive mood, there will also be a Christmas raffle with various unique gifts.

Tomorrow the Central Stage in Nicosia will be taken over by the Charis Ioannou Quartet, along with four of the most sensational singers that are involved in the Cyprus Jazz scene today.

The quartet is well-known for playing jazz classics made famous by legendary jazz vocalists, such, as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat King Cole. Although the songs they usually play are familiar, there is nothing familiar about their versions or the way in which they are delivered.

Joining the jazz musicians will be singers Miray Cakir, Yianna Koutsou, Nihan Gorgu, and Alice Ayvazian.

Cakir is a classically trained violinist, and a self-thought vocalist. Her stage performances have been shaped by the genres from classical to traditional folk, rock to pop, and jazz. Her jazz interpretation on vocals is as natural as some of greats from the early decades of 1900s, such as, Billie holiday, Maxine Sullivan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Peggy Lee.

Koutsou, from Paralimni, studied vocal performance at the University of Nicosia. Since 2014, she has participated in numerous events around the island. She is the lead singer of the band Jazz Boulevard, and also teaches and performs in venues in Nicosia.

Gorgu, from Nicosia, has studied the piano from the age of ten. She has been a regular participant as a jazz singer in bicommunal jazz workshops since 2008.

Ayvazian studied vocal performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Educational Leadership at Saint Mary’s University in Texas. She has participated as lead and backing vocalist in numerous studio recording projects, as well as performances and concerts. The singer performs extensively in various venues across the island and also conducts vocal workshops in various educational establishments.

Big Band Theory: Party for Charity

Performance by the band. December 28. Red music stage, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 22-767711

The Charis Ioannou Quartet

Live performance by the quartet. December 29. Central Stage, Nicosia. 10.30pm. €6. Tel: 99-110079