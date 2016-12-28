Road Update

According to the police morning briefing the situation on the roads is as follows:

Limassol district:

All roads leading to the Troodos are open only for vehicles equipped with snow chains or four wheel drive, with some roads in the Troodos area described as slippery because of ice.

The following roads are open only for vehicles equipped with snow

chains or four-wheel drive:

Kakopetria – Karvounas; Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas; Pedoulas – Prodromos; Prodromos – Troodos; Lemithou – Prodromos

The Spilia – Lagoudera road is closed due to landslides.

Police warn drivers that due to constantly changing weather conditions the situation on the roads, especially in mountain areas, may change for the worse.

Drivers are urged to be extremely careful, to drive at low speed, to maintain safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their car lights on.

For updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/cypolice/ or www.cypruspolicenews.com