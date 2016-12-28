He is still checking his list

If you follow the tradition of getting presents at Christmas then you will have already been visited by Santa, but if you are waiting for New Year then you still have time to tell the big guy in red what you want.

This may be true, but it doesn’t mean that those of you who have already got what you wanted can’t get one last peek of Santa before he goes back to Lapland.

And peek you may, in fact you can do much more than that. With the help of Cablenet, and until Friday, Santa Claus will be at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia to meet all his fans in person and he will be checking his list twice.

In a festive atmosphere, surrounded by the unique Christmas decoration at the mall and the sounds of music, Santa Claus is waiting for children of all ages. He will share the festive spirit with them and spread Christmas joy from 3pm until 7pm.

So, bring your little ones to the Mall of Cyprus and have them take a photo with Santa by professional photographers. The photos will be printed on site for free for every child.

The event is organised with the support of Cablenet, which will be present for the duration of the event at The Mall of Cyprus, informing visitors on the promotions and gifts available for both new and existing Cablenet customers.

Santa Claus at the Mall of Cyprus

