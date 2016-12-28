Suspected bag thief detained

A MAN was arrested in Larnaca for theft and unlawful possession of property belonging to someone else after a woman reported her handbag was taken from the passenger seat of her car, police said Wednesday.

According to police, at around 11am on Tuesday morning, they received a complaint from a woman who said her bag was taken from the passenger seat of her vehicle, which was parked outside her house.

She reported that an unknown person had broken the car’s front passenger window and grabbed the bag which contained credit cards, a blank check and a wallet containing €150 in cash.

The credit cards were cancelled by the owner, while neighbours gave police a description of the suspect.

At about 2pm, the complainant spotted a man in the area resembling the description given, and called the police who made their way back to the scene, arresting him.

In a body search of the 33-year-old man at Larnaca police station, the amount of €210 in cash was

discovered along with the check. A search of the man’s house, with his consent, uncovered some of the credit cards the woman reported had been stolen.

A metal box, containing 20 packages with a total of 10 grammes of an unknown grey substance was also found and taken by the drug squad for tests to determine whether it was a drug.

The man is due to appear before Larnaca court later on Wednesday.