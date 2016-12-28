Turkey and Russia agree on proposal toward Syrian ceasefire, Anadolu says

Foreign ministers Lavrov of Russia and Cavusoglu of Turkey leave after a news conference in Moscow

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria, Turkey‘s state-run Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday, and will aim to put it into effect by midnight.

Anadolu, citing sources, said the two countries have reached a consensus that will be presented to participants in the conflict on expanding the ceasefire that was established in Aleppo earlier this month.

A spokesman at Turkey‘s foreign ministry said he had no immediate comment on the report.

Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to help broker a peace deal after holding talks in Moscow where they adopted a declaration setting out the principles any agreement should adhere to.

Arrangements for the talks, which would not include the United States and be distinct from separate intermittent UN-brokered negotiations, remain hazy, but Moscow has said they would take place in Kazakhstan, a close ally.

Russia‘s foreign minister on Tuesday said the Syrian government was consulting with the opposition ahead of possible peace talks, while a Saudi-backed opposition group said it knew nothing of the negotiations but supported a ceasefire.

