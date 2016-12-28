Woman found dead in Larnaca apartment, foul play ruled out

A 42-year-old woman from Larnaca was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday noon, police said.

Preliminary investigations point out to sudden death, they said.

According to reports, the woman, who was on welfare had not been in touch with members of her family for a number of days.

Police said that her godfather alerted the fire service after failed attempts to contact her over the last few days.

Fire men who entered her apartment through the balcony, as the front door was locked, found the woman lying dead on the floor. Initial investigations ruled out foul play, police said.

A post mortem is to be carried out on Thursday at the Larnaca hospital by state pathologist Sophoclis Sophocleous to shed light on the cause of her death.