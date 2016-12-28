Woman killed when car crashes into highway barrier

December 28th, 2016

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Famagusta on Wednesday, a police report said.

According to the report, Christina Antoniou of Frenaros, Famagusta, was the passenger in a car driven by a 54-year-old man, when it veered off the road and crashed into a cement barrier on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa motorway at around 2pm.

The two were injured and taken to the emergency room at Famagusta general, but the woman died two hours later.

The driver was diagnosed with several broken bones and admitted for treatment.

A post-mortem, to be carried out on Thursday morning at Larnaca general, is expected to shed light into Antoniou’s cause of death.

Famagusta traffic police are investigating the causes of the accident.

