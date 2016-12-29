Adele sparked rumours she got married

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker set tongues wagging on Wednesday (28.12.16) when she flashed her new plain gold band on her ring finger – sending rumours that she had tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the festive season into overdrive – as she picked up some tasty food from a health store in Beverly Hills, California.

Although the 28-year-old singer is yet to confirm her new marital status, it won’t come as too much of a surprise to fans if she is now married because it was believed she and her longtime partner Simon Konecki were planning to get hitched during the Christmas holidays so his nine-year-old daughter, from a previous relationship, could have a role in the top-secret nuptials.

A source said recently: “The plan is to marry in Los Angeles. The wedding will be in one of the school holidays so Simon’s daughter can attend. It’s looking like it will be Christmas, but they want to keep details under wraps.

“Adele is not even wearing her engagement ring. They’re a private couple and only want their nearest and dearest there.”

The couple – who have been together for five years – have four-year-old son Angelo together and got engaged in October during Adele’s world tour.

An insider explained: “They’ve decided it’s the right time to think about making that step. They won’t make a big song and dance about it, that’s not the way either of them are, and you won’t see Adele walking around with a huge diamond on her finger flaunting it. But they’re ready to take the next step and both very excited about the prospect. Adele has had an amazing time on tour and is enjoying performing to fans – but she’s looking forward to spending some quiet time at home with her family after 10 months on the road.”

Meanwhile, Adele has decided to take a lengthy break from the music industry when she’s wrapped up trotting around the globe with her ‘Adele Live’ tour in March as she’d like to add another little one to her brood with Simon, 42.

As she closed the US leg of her tour in November, she told the audience: “I’ll see ya later, I’ll see ya on the other side. In a couple of years when I’ll be back, you won’t be able to get rid of me. I’m going to go and have a baby.”