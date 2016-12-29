Bar review: Technopolis 20, Paphos

If you are looking for something a little different, a great place to enjoy a coffee while soaking up a creative vibe is Technopolis 20 in Paphos, which has established itself as a go to venue for all sorts of cultural and community events, and its kafeneio is a popular place for artists and members of the public to meet up, share ideas, chat and relax in a welcoming space.

Technopolis is found in a renovated house built in 1920, previously home to shops, offices, a nursery and most recently, a local TV station. There are five different rooms inside, one houses a grand piano. A now defunct soundproofed TV studio, in a separate building, is also utilised for screenings, lectures, and dance and theatrical performances.Centrally located, there is ample parking found opposite the centre and seating is available both inside and outside.

During the summer, the kafeneio GIARTino relocates to the rear garden, which is a haven of tranquillity in the centre of the town. Theme nights and live music often take place.For drinks the fresh lemonade is moreish, as are the homemade cakes. Cyprus beers and excellent coffee, soft drinks, as well as teas are also available. This is also a perfect venue to savour local Cypriot wines, accompanied by a variety of cheeses, charcuterie and fruits.

Every Wednesday, guests can enjoy a homemade breakfast/ brunch from 10am until 2pm, with live piano as an accompaniment.

Also, the café sells a number of Technopolis’ biological products – MaMa – which include jams, sweets, herbs and teas. Original artwork adorns the café walls.

This is a beautiful venue with a heart, run with dedication and supporting the arts; a great addition for Paphos.

Technopolis 20

Where: Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue, Paphos,

When: Monday to Friday 10am-2pm and during events

Contact: 70002420, info@technopolis20.com