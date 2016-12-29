Blaze burns seventy straw bales in abandoned pen in Kofinou

Police said Thursday that a fire that broke in an abandoned pen in Kofinou destroyed 70 straw bales, worth around € 1,500.

According to police, shortly after 10pm on Wednesday night, a fire broke out at the abandoned pen located very close to the motorway.

Members of the fire service and police force, who were informed by passing motorists of the blaze, made their way to the scene where they extinguished it.

A vehicle from the fire service remained at the scene throughout the night as a precautionary measure.

Police have not ruled out fire having been started by a cigarette butt, thrown from a passing vehicle on the highway.