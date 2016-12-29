Celebrating New Year’s Eve twice

The New Year will be celebrated twice within one hour on our island this year.

In order to protest the fact that the Turkish Cypriot authorities did not put clocks one hour back along with the Greek Cypriot side, the event Dual Time Zone New Year Party has been planned, with a party split between the two sides.

The New Year will first be celebrated in the northern part of Nicosia, then after midnight all present will time-travel across the checkpoint, to celebrate it all over again.

The meeting point will be at the Ledra Street border where at 11.30pm the party will start and end half an hour after midnight, which (with the passing over of the time zone) will give you two hours of street-party fun.

There won’t be any official music or drinks at the event, but as it is the night for partying, there is sure to be lots going on and the bars and cafes in the area have been notified to expect a few people who like to time-travel.

The event’s Facebook page notes that “our move from north to south, just after midnight, is what will make it a peaceful protest. The event is aimed to be about our time-machine Green Line and the problems that are built around it.”

So say farewell to 2016 twice, and welcome 2017 with double the fun and time to explore what the old city has to offer in terms of entertainment.

Dual Time Zone New Year Party

A peaceful protest about the time difference. December 31. Ledra Street border, Nicosia. December 31. 11.30pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/292710257772227/