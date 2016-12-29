A chronology of events 1955 to December 2016

By Michael Theodoulou

1955 – 1959 A right-wing Greek Cypriot guerrilla organisation, the National Union of Cypriot Fighters, Eoka, fights an armed revolt against British colonial rule aimed at enosis (union with Greece).

The campaign has mass Greek Cypriot support and is backed by wide-scale civil disobedience. Many Greek Cypriots leave the police force, either in solidarity with Eoka or because of intimidation.

The British colonial authorities replace them with recruits from the smaller Turkish Cypriot community, which is opposed to enosis and prefers to stay under British rule. Britain also says Turkey should have a say in Cyprus’ future. There are periodic outbreaks of inter-communal violence and the Turkish Cypriots begin to pursue taksim (partition) and union with Turkey.

With Turkish support, they form an underground guerrilla organisation, the Turkish Resistance Movement (TMT), whose declared aim is to prevent union with Greece.

Cyprus’ geostrategic importance to Britain soars after the loss of Suez in 1956. But London comes to believe that its strategic interests can be met by having military bases on the island rather than having the island as a base. It veers towards a policy of independence for Cyprus while offloading the problem on the “motherlands” – Greece and Turkey, which draft the independence agreements.

1960 Cyprus gains independence from Britain on 16 August. Britain, Turkey and Greece become guarantor powers of the island’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity under the terms of Cyprus’ constitution. Britain retains sovereignty over two military bases covering 98 square miles. Archbishop Makarios is the first president of an independent Cyprus and Dr Fazil Kucuk, the Turkish Cypriot leader, is vice-president. Cyprus becomes a member of the United Nations.

1961 Cyprus becomes a member of the British Commonwealth, joins the Council of Europe, and becomes a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement.

1963 In November, Makarios proposes major amendments to the power-sharing constitution, which he argues are necessary to make the state more functional after repeated deadlock in government. Turkey rejects the proposed changes, as do the Turkish Cypriots who see them as an attempt to undermine their political power in the Republic.

There is an outbreak of inter-communal fighting on December 21, 1963. A precarious ceasefire is agreed on Christmas Day. A “green line” is drawn through Nicosia on 30 December to mark ceasefire lines. The Turkish Cypriots withdraw from the Cyprus Republic.

1964 Thousands of Turkish Cypriots start moving into defended enclaves and establish their own

autonomous administration. The Greek Cypriots alone are now represented in the government, which is recognised internationally as the island’s only legitimate authority. Turkish Cypriots say they were forced out; Greek Cypriots say they left to set up their own administration. The Greek Cypriots re-introduce the demand for Enosis.

A multinational United Nations peacekeeping force, Unficyp, is established in March but struggles to contain inter-communal violence. Turkey has been preparing for a military invasion, which is averted in early June only by a robust warning from the US president, Lyndon Johnson. He fears such Turkish action would lead to war between Turkey and Greece – the US’s allies in Nato – and so weaken the alliance’s south-eastern flank.

The Greek Cypriots establish a National Guard, introducing compulsory military service in June. Makarios starts making overtures to the Soviet Union.

Greece sends an army division of some 10,000 troops to Cyprus on the grounds that it will protect the island, but Athens is also concerned that Cyprus is coming under the influence of the Soviet Union.

At US president Lyndon Johnson’s initiative, there are talks between Greece and Turkey for a Cyprus solution, with a former US secretary of state, Dean Acheson, serving as mediator. The “Acheson Plan” envisages the union of Cyprus and Greece, while up to three cantons would be established for the Turkish Cypriots, over which they would have full administrative control.

There is heavy fighting in August when the National Guard – now commanded by the former Eoka leader General George Grivas – attacks the fortified Turkish Cypriot enclave of Kokkina-Mansoura on the northwest coast, which is being used to smuggle in arms from Turkey.

In response, Turkish jets attack two Cypriot patrol boats and bomb National Guard positions and Greek Cypriot villages in the area. Fifty-three Greek Cypriots are killed, including 28 civilians. After these incidents, Acheson abandons his initiative.

1967 Relations between Makarios’ government and Greece worsen after a group of colonels seize power in a military coup in Athens in April. Greece resumes consultations with Turkey to bring back the Acheson Plan, but Makarios voices strong opposition. The Cyprus House of Representatives unanimously approves a resolution for “unadulterated” union with Greece.

The ‘Kofinou Crisis’ in mid-November brings Greece and Turkey to the brink of war. It erupts when a large National Guard force attacks Turkish Cypriot positions in and around the mixed village of Ayios Theodoros – where Turkish Cypriot fighters had prevented Greek Cypriot police patrols – and the nearby Turkish Cypriot village of Kofinou. These villages are considered strategically important because they are located at the junction of the main roads from Nicosia and Larnaca to Limassol.

The Greek Cypriots fear the Turkish Cypriots are trying to create a new enclave in the area. Twenty-seven Turkish Cypriots die in the fighting. Turkey threatens military intervention and its fighter jets fly over Nicosia. Greece is persuaded to withdraw several thousand troops from Cyprus along with Grivas, the National Guard commander.

1968 Makarios announces in January that while enosis remains desirable it is no longer feasible in the prevailing circumstances: independence is the only practical solution. He is also concerned that Greece might be satisfied with some form of ‘double enosis’, whereby Turkey takes control of Turkish Cypriot areas. With the economy doing well out of independence, and Greece now ruled by a right-wing military dictatorship, most Greek Cypriots support Makarios’ new policy of independence – even if they still feel Greek. Makarios also has backing from the large communist party, Akel.

Seeking a fresh mandate, Makarios calls elections to be held in February 1968 and secures 95.45 per cent of the vote, trouncing his only rival who ran on a platform for enosis.

Makarios appoints Glafcos Clerides, president of the House of Representatives, to hold UN-sponsored talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash which open in Beirut in June.

1970 The junta in Athens begin a sustained covert campaign against Makarios. In March, he walks unscathed from the wreck of his helicopter when it is shot down in a junta-backed assassination attempt.

1971 Its silver bullet solution having failed, the junta begins a wider armed and political campaign against Makarios. With the help of the Greek junta Grivas returns secretly to Cyprus in August to prevent Makarios’ “betrayal of enosis” and he founds Eoka B. Grivas, however, is no longer confronting a colonial power but challenging an elected and charismatic Greek Cypriot leader who has huge support as the spiritual and temporal head of his community.

1972 Makarios establishes a loyal tactical police reserve that manages to arrest many members of Eoka B, which has been targeting his supporters and attacking police stations.

1974 When Grivas dies of a heart attack in January, Eoka B comes more directly under the control of military junta in Greece which, following a change of leadership the previous November, is even more hostile to Makarios.

On July 3 Makarios publicly accuses the junta of using Greek officers in the National Guard to subvert his government and demands that Athens withdraw 650 of them immediately.

Instead, on 15 July, Greek officers in the National Guard, directed from Athens, launch a coup against Makarios aimed at enosis. He escapes to London. Nicos Sampson, a notorious ex-Eoka gunman feared by Turkish Cypriots, is installed as president. Makarios accuses Greece at the UN Security Council of invading Cyprus.

On July 20 Turkey invades, invoking the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee.

The coup collapses on 23 July. The military junta in Greece falls; civilian rule returns. Sampson is forced to step down and Glafcos Clerides becomes acting president.

Turkey launches the second phase of its invasion on August 14 with its forces advancing rapidly to seize 36.2 per cent of Cyprus. Ceasefire lines established on August 16 have not since changed. Between them marks the UN-controlled buffer zone.

165,000 Greek Cypriots are displaced from northern Cyprus while 45,000 Turkish Cypriots move north within a year.

Makarios returns from London in December.

1975 In response to the Turkish invasion, the US Congress imposes an embargo on arms sales to Turkey. In retaliation, Turkey closes US bases on its territory, including those that were monitoring the Soviet Union’s arms programme.

Turkish Cypriots declare the “Turkish Federated State of Cyprus” with Denktash as its leader.

1977 Makarios and Denktash reach a first High Level Agreement in February setting the goal of a bi-communal federal republic as a basis for negotiations.

Makarios dies in August and is succeeded by Spyros Kyprianou.

1978 After two years of consultations, President Jimmy Carter’s special envoy for Cyprus, Clark Clifford, submits the first comprehensive plan for a Cyprus settlement on behalf of the US, Canada and Britain. The proposals are based on the Makarios-Denktash agreement.

1979 Kyprianou and Denktash reach a second High Level Agreement in May.

1983 Denktash issues a unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) in November, proclaiming northern Cyprus as the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”. The UN Security Council condemns the move and calls it legally invalid. Only Turkey recognises the breakaway state.

1985 Despite Denktash’s UDI, peace talks resume less than a year later and a ‘Draft Agreement’ is reached to reunite Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bi-communal, non-aligned federation. But in a final January 1985 meeting with Denktash, Kyprianou insists on further negotiations and the process soon collapses.

1988 George Vassiliou is elected president in February and starts negotiations with Denktash under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali.

1989 Turkish forces and the National Guard de-man positions on the narrowest parts of the buffer zone in Nicosia in an Unficyp-brokered arrangement to reduce tensions.

1990 Cyprus in July applies for membership of the EU (the then EEC).

1992 In August, Boutros-Ghali submits a ‘Set of Ideas’, which constitute a detailed framework for a bizonal, bi-communal federation.

1993 Vassiliou loses presidential elections in February and is replaced by Clerides. His talks with Denktash until mid-1994 focus on a major package of confidence-building measures. They agree to the package in principle but fail to agree on the practical arrangements needed to implement a deal.

Clerides and Greece’s prime minister, Andreas Papandreou, declare a ‘Unified Defence Dogma’. Joint military exercises begin.

1994 The European Council says Cyprus and Malta will be involved in the next phase of EU enlargement.

1995 The EU accepts Cyprus’ application for membership as valid.

1996 In August two Greek Cypriot civilians are killed in separate demonstrations along the UN-controlled buffer zone in the worst violence since 1974.

1997 Clerides orders a S-300 missile air defence system from Russia.

1998 Boosted by the missile order, Clerides is re-elected president in February. But following Turkish threats of pre-emptive military action, Clerides decides in November not to take delivery of the missiles and re-directs them to Crete.

The European Court of Human Rights, reinforcing its decision in 1996, orders Turkey to pay compensation to a Greek Cypriot refugee, Titina Loizidou, for barring her access to her property in Kyrenia. Turkey fears the landmark ruling – which does not forfeit her rights to the property – will open the floodgates for countless refugees to file lawsuits. In December 2003, Turkey pays Loizidou more than $1m compensation.

Clerides appoints Vassiliou as chief negotiator for EU accession negotiations, which are initiated in April. Turkish Cypriots reject an offer by Clerides that they join the negotiating team.

1999 The European Council decides that Cyprus can join the EU without a settlement of the Cyprus problem. At the same time, it informs Turkey that it can commence accession negotiations if it satisfies the Copenhagen criteria.

Proximity talks begin between Clerides and Denktash. The aim is that Cyprus will be reunited before it joins the EU.

2002 Clerides and Denktash begin UN-sponsored talks in January.

Kofi Annan, the UN secretary general, presents a comprehensive peace plan in November to reunite Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal republic with a single sovereignty.

A December EU summit in Copenhagen invites Cyprus to join the bloc in 2004.

Concerned they could miss out on EU entry, Turkish Cypriots demonstrate in huge numbers in late 2002 and early 2003, demanding that Denktash must either accept the Annan Plan or resign.

2003 Clerides loses the presidential elections in February and is succeeded by Tassos Papadopoulos, who has the backing of Akel.

Annan invites Papadopoulos and Denktash to the Hague in March to ask whether they accept his reunification plan. Papadopoulos says he does but under certain conditions, while Denktash rejects it in its entirety and the talks collapse.

Denktash unexpectedly allows access to ordinary Cypriots across the “green line” for first time in 29 years. Tens of thousands of Greek and Turkish Cypriots cross: there are scenes of high emotion and remarkable goodwill.

2004 Papadopoulos and Denktash agree at a February meeting in New York to a new procedure aimed at putting the Annan Plan to twin referendums before Cyprus joins the EU on May 1.

In separate referendums on April 24 the Annan plan is endorsed by 65 per cent of Turkish Cypriots but rejected by 76 per cent of Greek Cypriots.

Cyprus enters the EU on May 1 but with the acquis communautaire (body of EU law) suspended in the north pending the island’s reunification.

2005 Turkey begins accession negotiations with the EU in October.

2006 The EU partially suspends Ankara’s accession negotiations over Turkey’s refusal to open its ports and airports to traffic from Cyprus, freezing talks on eight of 35 negotiation chapters (policy areas).

2008 Cyprus adopts the euro in January.

Tassos Papadopoulos loses presidential elections in February and is replaced by Demetris Christofias, the Akel leader.

Talks begin between Christofias and Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat, who succeeded Denktash in April 2005. Talat’s CTP party has close links with Akel. It is the first time that leaders who are ideologically close are negotiating an end to the Cyprus problem.

The crossing on Ledra Street, a symbol of the island’s division, re-opens in April for the first time since 1964.

2010 Encouraged by progress in talks between Christofias and Talat, the UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, visits Cyprus at the end of January. The two leaders assure him of “their shared commitment to a comprehensive solution as early as possible”.

Talat is ousted in Turkish Cypriot ‘presidential’ elections by Dervis Eroglu, a hardliner.

2011 Cyprus starts exploratory offshore drilling for oil and gas in September. Turkey responds by sending an oil research vessel with a military escort into Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

2013 Nicos Anastasiades is elected president in February and the following month secures a €10 bn bailout package from the EU and IMF.

2014 Anastasiades and Eroglu issue a “Joint Declaration” setting the basis for new, UN-facilitated negotiations. It states the goal is to establish a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with political equality, a single citizenship and a single sovereignty.

Anastasiades suspends reunification talks with Eroglu in October after Turkey sends a research vessel and warships into Cyprus’ EEZ.

2015 Mustafa Akinci wins Turkish Cypriot ‘presidential’ elections on a pro-reunification platform in April, leading to a resumption of Cyprus peace negotiations in May.

2016 Cyprus exits its EU-IMF bailout programme in March. UN-facilitated negotiations to reunify Cyprus intensify and make good progress throughout the year. Anastasiades and Akinci fail to agree on territorial adjustments during November talks in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland. But both commit to continue negotiating.

On Dec 1 Anastasiades and Akinci agree to resume negotiations in Nicosia and to meet in Geneva on January 9. Two days later they are to present maps on their respective proposals for the internal boundaries of a future federation. On January 12 they will be joined at a summit in Geneva by Cyprus’ three guarantor powers – Greece, Turkey and Britain – to negotiate security and guarantees. The EU is likely to attend as an observer.

@MichaelTheodoul

What Was Happening in the Rest of the World

1955 British Army withdraw from Belfast

1956 Britain abolishes the death penalty

1957 Israeli troops leave Egypt

1958 Seven members of the Manchester United football die in plane crash

1959 Cuban President Batista resigns and flees (Jan. 1). Fidel Castro assumes power

1960 Communist China and Soviet Union split in conflict over Communist ideology

1962 The Cuban missile crisis

1963 Washington-to-Moscow “hot line” communications link opens, designed to reduce risk of accidental war

1964 Nelson Mandela sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa

1967 The “Six Day” Arab-Israeli War

1973 The “October” Arab-Israeli War

1974 India successfully tests an atomic device, becoming the world’s sixth nuclear power

1975 The city of Saigon is surrendered and remaining Americans are evacuated, ending the Vietnam War

1982 The Falklands War & the Israeli invasion of Lebanon

1980-88 The Iran-Iraq War

1989 The Berlin Wall falls

1990 Nelson Mandela is released from prison

1991 The 1st Gulf War – US-led coalition liberates Kuwait from Iraqi occupation

1992-95 The Bosnian War

1998-99 The Kosovo War

2000 Palestinian and Israeli violence explodes into the “intifada”

2001 On September 11, terrorists attack the World Trade Center in New York

2003 The 2nd Gulf War – Anglo-American invasion of Iraq

2004 Train bombings in Madrid kill nearly 200

2005 Hurricane Katrina floods New Orleans

2006 Sadam Hussein is executed

2007 The subprime mortgage collapse begins as prices for homes collapse

2008 Barack Obama Elected As U.S President

2010 Haiti is struck by a devastating earthquake

2011 The death of Osama bin Laden

2014 NATO ends combat operations in Afghanistan

2015 US and Cuba restore diplomatic relations