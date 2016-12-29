A Chronology: A timeline of UN’s Cyprus diplomacy

Some 25 UN special envoys and six secretary-generals have been involved in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem over a period of more than half a century.
You can read a lively Cyprus Mail account about the work of these ‘facilitators’ and who they were under the title: Exhuming the diplomats’ graveyard
Below is a chronological list of the of the names and nationalities of UN secretary-generals’ special representatives — also known as Unficyp chiefs of mission — and special advisers. Their terms may overlap in some instances.
Sakari Tuomioia, Finland 1964
Galo Plaza Lasso, Ecuador 1965
Carlos Bernardes, Brazil 1965-1967
Pier P Spinelli, Italy 1967
Bibiano Osorio-Tafall, Spain 1967-1974
Luis Weckmann-Munoz, Mexico 1974-1975Javier Perez de Cuellar, Peru 1975-1977
Remy Gorge, Switzerland 1977-1978
Reynaldo Galindo Pohl, El Salvador 1978-1980
Hugo Gobbi, Argentina 1980-1984
James Holger, Chile 1984-1988
Oscar Camilion, Argentina 1988-1993
Joe Clark, Canada 1993-1996
Gustave Feissel, US 1993-1998
Han Sung-Joo, Korea 1996-1997
Diego Cordovez, Ecuador 1997-1999
Dame Ann Hercus, New Zealand 1999
James Holger, Chile (second term) 1999-2000
Alvaro de Soto, Peru 2000-2004
Zbigniew Wlosowicz, Poland 2005-2006
Michael Moller, Denmark 2006-2008
Elizabeth Spehar, Canada 2008
Taye-Brook Zerihoun, Ethiopia 2008-2010
Alexander Downer, Australia 2008-2014
Lisa Buttenheim, US 2010-2016
Elizabeth Spehar, Canada 2016 to present
Below is a list of the UN Secretary-Generals who held office since the UN’s peacekeeping force, Unficyp, was established in March 1964.
U Thant, Burma 1961-1971
Kurt Waldheim, Austria 1972-1981
Javier Perez de Cuellar, Peru 1982-1991
Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egypt 1992-1996
Kofi Annan, Ghana 1997-2006
Ban Ki-moon, South Korea 2007 to 2016
Antonio Guterres, Portugal 2016 to