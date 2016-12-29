A Chronology: A timeline of UN’s Cyprus diplomacy

Some 25 UN special envoys and six secretary-generals have been involved in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem over a period of more than half a century.

You can read a lively Cyprus Mail account about the work of these ‘facilitators’ and who they were under the title: Exhuming the diplomats’ graveyard

Below is a chronological list of the of the names and nationalities of UN secretary-generals’ special representatives — also known as Unficyp chiefs of mission — and special advisers. Their terms may overlap in some instances.

Sakari Tuomioia, Finland 1964

Galo Plaza Lasso, Ecuador 1965

Carlos Bernardes, Brazil 1965-1967

Pier P Spinelli, Italy 1967

Bibiano Osorio-Tafall, Spain 1967-1974

Luis Weckmann-Munoz, Mexico 1974-1975Javier Perez de Cuellar, Peru 1975-1977

Remy Gorge, Switzerland 1977-1978

Reynaldo Galindo Pohl, El Salvador 1978-1980

Hugo Gobbi, Argentina 1980-1984

James Holger, Chile 1984-1988

Oscar Camilion, Argentina 1988-1993

Joe Clark, Canada 1993-1996

Gustave Feissel, US 1993-1998

Han Sung-Joo, Korea 1996-1997

Diego Cordovez, Ecuador 1997-1999

Dame Ann Hercus, New Zealand 1999

James Holger, Chile (second term) 1999-2000

Alvaro de Soto, Peru 2000-2004

Zbigniew Wlosowicz, Poland 2005-2006

Michael Moller, Denmark 2006-2008

Elizabeth Spehar, Canada 2008

Taye-Brook Zerihoun, Ethiopia 2008-2010

Alexander Downer, Australia 2008-2014

Lisa Buttenheim, US 2010-2016

Elizabeth Spehar, Canada 2016 to present

Below is a list of the UN Secretary-Generals who held office since the UN’s peacekeeping force, Unficyp, was established in March 1964.

U Thant, Burma 1961-1971

Kurt Waldheim, Austria 1972-1981

Javier Perez de Cuellar, Peru 1982-1991

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egypt 1992-1996

Kofi Annan, Ghana 1997-2006

Ban Ki-moon, South Korea 2007 to 2016

Antonio Guterres, Portugal 2016 to