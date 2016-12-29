Fusing an array of musical elements

The band Trio Frisson are preparing to bid farewell to 2016 with some groovy and soulful tunes tomorrow at ANANAs 8Bit Coffee Shop in Paphos.

The three-member band from Limassol, who are made up of Jamie Paul on vocals and keys, Byron Athinodorou on bass and vocals and Alexander Papadopoulos on drums, are ready to present their unique sounds once again.

Defined as Hip-Soul (a blend of elements taken from soul, rnb and groove, fused with the band’s range of influences from reggae to jazz and hiphop) the band have made a real name for themselves with their mixing.

Their debut album Great Escape was released in December 2013 and features 11 original tracks. The album was enhanced with the help of several guest musicians, who made some of the tracks sound even sweeter with tunes from the trumpet, violin and guitar.

The trio perform regularly across the island at music festivals and venues. Their latest performance in a festival was at the third Jazz and World Music Festival at Rialto theatre in Limassol. You may have also caught them on TV or on the radio.

If you like this new sound, then you will be interested to know that the band are currently putting the finishing touches on their second album, so there is lots to look forward to – musically speaking – in 2017.

Trio Frisson

Performance by the band. December 30. ANANAs 8Bit Coffee Shop (next to the Home of Literature and Arts), Paphos. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 26-600126