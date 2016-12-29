More gambling raids in Nicosia and Limassol

Police said on Thursday they were continuing their fight against illegal gambling after carrying out raids both in the capital and Limassol.

“As part of the ongoing campaign by the police to combat the phenomenon of illegal gambling, members of Limassol’s crime prevention unit yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon raided a premise where six persons were found gambling,” they said.

On entering the premises, police said, they found the six playing poker for money. From the scene, an amount of €1,200 in cash along with 104 playing cars and 32 chips were taken as evidence.

All those present were charged and released to appear in court at a later date. The case is being investigated by Ayios Ioannis police station.

Meanwhile officers from the Nicosia crime prevention unit raided an establishment where they found five people gambling, again over a game of poker. Police said all were charged and released and that cards, chips and cash were taken as evidence.

Lakatamia police station are continuing investigations.

Police have stepped up raids on clubs, associations and coffee shops during the festive season when many Cypriots traditionally use the venues for illegal gaming.