Larnaca restaurant owner beaten and robbed

A Larnaca restaurant owner was attacked and robbed by two unknown people as he closed his business, police said Thursday.

“It was reported to police by a 51-year-old Larnaca restaurant owner that five minutes before midnight yesterday (Wednesday) as he closed his restaurant and was making his way towards his car, two unknown persons wearing motorcycle helmets, hiding their faces, attacked him. After hitting him with a club, they took his bag which contained €1,300 and ran away.”

The restaurateur made his way to Larnaca general hospital where it was found he had sustained a fractured hand and various head injuries which required stitches. He was held for treatment.

Police said one of the perpetrators was described as powerfully built and around 1.80 metres in height, while the other was thin and about 1.70 metres tall. The two were wearing dark coloured clothing.