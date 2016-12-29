Larnaca restaurant owner beaten and robbed

December 29th, 2016 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Larnaca restaurant owner beaten and robbed

A Larnaca restaurant owner was attacked and robbed by two unknown people as he closed his business, police said Thursday.

“It was reported to police by a 51-year-old Larnaca restaurant owner that five minutes before midnight yesterday (Wednesday) as he closed his restaurant and was making his way towards his car, two unknown persons wearing motorcycle helmets, hiding their faces, attacked him. After hitting him with a club, they took his bag which contained €1,300 and ran away.”

The restaurateur made his way to Larnaca general hospital where it was found he had sustained a fractured hand and various head injuries which required stitches. He was held for treatment.

Police said one of the perpetrators was described as powerfully built and around 1.80 metres in height, while the other was thin and about 1.70 metres tall. The two were wearing dark coloured clothing.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close