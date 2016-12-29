Be part of the 2017 Logicom Marathon

According to the Logicom Cyprus Marathon website, we still have 65 days to get all warmed up for the run in March next year, taking place in the 2017 European Capital of Culture, Paphos.

Over the last four years the marathon’s popularity has grown, with a 75 per cent increase in participation from 2015 to 2016, and numbers don’t lie. According to the organisers, this is because “the runner is the focal point of all initiatives for the race and route enhancements. All the members of the organising team of the Logicom Cyprus Marathon have run a marathon, which indicates that they have the experience of how the runner feels and are in a better position to satisfy the runner’s needs.”

Even if you think that you are not up for the marathon, or you don’t have time to prepare for it, you can still join the fun in the half-marathon, the 10-km race or the five-km race.

The marathon will start from Petra Tou Romiou (Aphrodite’s birthplace) at 7.30am. There will be buses leaving from Kato Paphos main bus station at 6.20am and 6.30am to take runners to the starting point.

The course will follow a coastal route, giving runners the chance to get to know small and traditional villages of Paphos. Also, they can get to know the people and their hospitality as there will be water and fruit stations every three km, along with cheering support for most of the course.

The course is accredited by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, and is clearly marked at every kilometre.

For those of you wanting to run the half-marathon, the starting point will be in front of Paphos castle at 8.25am. This will be an almost flat course, with six water stations to keep you refreshed and eager to keep going.

The 10-km race will start at 8.40am, also at Paphos castle. The race will be a flat route along the picturesque Poseidonos avenue just a few metres from the beach.

This race allows you to enjoy the buzz of the city and also pick up its pace.

The five-km race will start at 8.30am from Paphos castle. The run will take place next to the archaeological park and right next to the Mediterranean sea.

All participants will not only get a good, healthy run and the satisfaction of having completed the course, but will also get a running T-shirt, a medal of participation, a certificate, medical support throughout the course, a race number and micro-chip timing, as well as presents from the sponsors. Finally, to offer some added incentive, there is the promise of free massages at the finish line, ample qualities of Carlsberg beer and more.

Groups of volunteer marshals will assist in guiding runners throughout the course. The Paphos police will also keep a watchful eye on runners, thereby ensuring their safety. Effective traffic control/management is assured.

Logicom encourages teams, companies and running clubs to also take part. Up to now the team competition prizes were only for the marathon race but in 2017 it will include team awards for both the half-marathon and the 10-km race. Teams with four or more runners will automatically be entered in the team competition and a trophy will be awarded to the first team in both races.

You can register on https://registration.mylaps.com/cyprus-marathon/ until January 8, which is until when you are guaranteed to get a spot.

Logicom Cyprus Marathon

Marathon, half-marathon, 10- and five-km run. March 5. Paphos. 7.30am/8.30am. €60/40/25/20. Tel: 22-370396. Email: run@CyprusMarathon.com. http://www.LogicomCyprusMarathon.com