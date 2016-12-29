Roads still dangerous in the mountains

According to the police some roads in the mountains are dangerous as there have been landslides overnight. Other roads are only open to those with four-wheel drive or chains.

The situation on the roads Thursday is as follows:

The roads leading from Prodromos to Troodos, Platres to Troodos and Karvounas to Troodos are open only to four-wheel drive vehicles or those equipped with snow chains.

Due to landslides, the following roads have been classed as dangerous:

Paramythas – Kalo Chorio

Trimiklini – Lania – Alassa

Platres – Moniatis

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedoulas

Kakopetria – Spilia – Lagoudera

Pedoula- Pinewood – Prodromos

Prodromos – Lemithou – Paliomylo – Agios Dimitrios

Pedoulas – Kykkos

Moutoullas – Pedoulas

Kalopanagiotis – Gerakia – Kykkos

There is limited visibility in the Troodos region, as well as in the Platres area due to the prevailing fog, combined with ongoing snowfall.

Due to the rains, which fell throughout the night in many areas throughout the island, the roads are slippery.

In Nicosia, due to accumulation of large amounts of water on the road surface, Vikela street (the road from Orphanides to GSP stadium lights), has become dangerous for traffic. Spyrou Kyprianou is also described as dangerous, while on the overpass at Lympia, stones have been deposited due to a landslide.

“Drivers are advised to be especially careful, drive at low speeds, maintain safe distance from the vehicle ahead and have their headlights on,” police said. “Because the weather conditions at present are continuously changing, the situation on the roads show such changes. Therefore, we urge the public to be especially careful in their movements.”