Drilling for Cyprus gas, a timeline

2003: Cyprus demarcates its maritime border with Egypt.

2004: Cyprus adopts a new law limiting its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by 12 nautical miles. The EEZ is to be delimited via bilateral agreements with Israel, Lebanon and Egypt.

2007: Cyprus demarcates its maritime border with Lebanon.

February 2007: Cyprus announces the first offshore licensing round in 11 exploration blocks within the EEZ of the Republic. Blocks 3 and 13 are excluded.

October 2008: Texas-based Noble Energy is granted an exploration licence for Block 12 for an initial period of three years.

November 2008: Turkish naval vessels harass Cyprus-contracted vessels conducting seismic exploration for hydrocarbon deposits in waters south of the island.

2010: Cyprus and Israel demarcate their respective maritime borders.



December 2010: Noble Energy announces the discovery of the Leviathan gas field in Israeli waters. It is the largest gas reservoir (between 18 trillion cubic feet to 22 trillion cubic feet) in the Mediterranean Sea until the August 2015 discovery of the Zohr gas field off the coast of Egypt.

September 19, 2011: Noble Energy commences exploratory drilling in Block 12 without any incidents being reported. Cyprus’ drilling efforts have the support of the United States, the European Union, Russia and the United Nations.

September 21, 2011: Turkey, which does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, signs a ‘continental shelf delineation agreement’ with northern Cyprus.

Maps published in Turkey’s official gazette show that oil drilling permits issued to the Turkish National Oil and Gas Company (TPAO) stretch as far as the Greek island of Rhodes as well as blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7 as delineated in the Cyprus Republic’s EEZ, south and south-west of the island.

Turkey also supports northern Cyprus’ claims in the Republic’s blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, and 13, including within few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field in Block 12.

September 22, 2011: Turkish Cypriot authorities grant an exploration licence to the TPAO to explore for oil and natural gas around the island.

September 28, 2011: the Turkish seismographic vessel Piri Reis and two Turkish warships come into close range of Noble Energy’s platform south of Cyprus, and on some occassions encroach into Block 12. Two Turkish F16 jets are spotted flying over the area. The activity is monitored by US, British, Russian and Greek warships.

December 28, 2011: Noble Energy announces discovery of the Aphrodite gas field in Block 12. The reservoir lies 30 km northwest of Israel’s Leviathan field.



February 2012: Cyprus announces the second offshore licensing round, for blocks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13.

January 24, 2013: the government signs contracts granting licences for the exploration of blocks 2, 3 and 9 to the ENI- Kogas consortium. The reported signature bonuses arising from the signing of these contracts amount to €150m.

February 6, 2013: the government signs contracts granting licences for the exploration of blocks 10 and 11 to French multinational Total, resulting in a signature bonus of €24m.

February 11, 2013: the government signs agreements for the transfer of 30 per cent of Noble Energy’s exploration rights in Block 12, to Israeli companies Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration.



June 2013: Noble Energy commences appraisal drilling work in Block 12.

October 3, 2013: Noble Energy announces results of the appraisal drilling. Revised estimates for the Aphrodite field are gross mean reserves of 5 trillion cubic feet.

December 17, 2013: Noble Energy discloses that some 3 billion barrels of oil may lie in deepwater strata between Cypriot and Israeli offshore fields.

September 25, 2014: ENI commences drilling operations at the Onasagoras well in its Block 9 concession.

October 2014: Turkey despatches the research vessel Barbaros and warships into Cyprus’ EEZ. The move prompts President Nicos Anastasiades to pull out of peace talks with Turkish Cypriots.

November 2014: at an energy conference in Nicosia, Noble Energy announces that it is shelving plans for a land-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility. The Houston-based outfit states that regional pipelines are its top priority at this stage.

December 2014: ENI announces it has not found sufficient commercially exploitable natural gas at the Onasagoras well.

January 2015: ENI commences exploratory drilling at the Amathusa well in Block 9.

January 2015: Turkey issues a new marine advisory, despatching the Barbaros, and again reserving areas for exploration in the eastern Mediterranean – including parts of Cyprus’ maritime zone – from January 6 to April 6.

February 2015: Total relinquishes Block 10 without drilling any wells. The company is released from its original two-well drilling commitment – across two adjacent blocks, 10 and 11, lying on the maritime border with Egypt – on the condition that it continues to evaluate 3D seismic data in Block 11 in an attempt to locate a possible target. Total’s exploration licence in Block 11 is due to expire in February 2016.

March 2015: the government announces that ENI has not found commercially exploitable gas reserves at the Amathusa well.

With UN mediation, Turkey agrees not to renew its marine advisory, which was set to expire on April 6, and to withdraw the Barbaros from Cypriot waters. In turn, the fact that Cyprus itself will not be conducting offshore drilling for several months opens a window for the resumption of reunification talks.

April 2015: ‘presidential elections’ held in the north. Moderate Mustafa Akinci is elected ‘president’.

May 15, 2015: after a seven-month break, peace talks resume between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

June 7, 2015: the Block 12 partners, Noble Energy, Delek and Avner, declare the Aphrodite gas field commercial.

June 10, 2015: the Block 12 partners submit to the government the Development and Production Plan for Aphrodite.

August 2015: ENI announces discovery of the Zohr gas field in Egyptian waters. The largest to-date gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, Zohr holds an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of lean gas in place. It lies six kilometres from Cyprus’ Block 11 and 90 kilometres from the Aphrodite gas find in Block 12.

The massive Egyptian discovery, and its proximity to licensed Cypriot acreages, rekindles interest from both ENI and Total in their respective Cypriot concessions.

December 28, 2015: the cabinet approves a request by the ENI-Kogas consortium to extend its exploration activities by two more years. Concessions were renewed for offshore blocks 2, 3 and 9.

The consortium’s concession was due to expire in February 2016, now extended to February 2018.

December 2015: the cabinet approves the renewal of Total’s exploration concession on Block 11 for a period of two years, to February 2018.

January 2016: the energy ministry announces that BG Cyprus, subsidiary of British multinational oil and gas company BG Group, has joined the Block 12 consortium with a 35 per cent stake.

February 2016: ignoring government pleas, Larnaca’s municipal council votes against extending the permit for the operation of MedServ, the company providing oil support services to the energy companies. Medserv’s permit at the port of Larnaca was set to expire in August of 2016.

Total reluctantly agrees to shift its onshore support base to the port of Limassol.

February 2016: Cyprus announces the third offshore licensing round, putting up for auction blocks 6, 8 and 10. The bids subsequently submitted are:

Block 6: ENI/Total

Block 8: Capricorn Oil/Delek Drilling, ENI

Block 10: ENI/Total, Exxon Mobil/Qatar Petroleum, Statoil

August 2, 2016: Turkey’s foreign affairs ministry warns energy companies expressing interest in Block 6 in the third licensing round that any exploratory activity is unauthorised as part of the acreage lies within what it claims is Turkey’s continental shelf.

October 2016: Total and EDT offshore, an oil and gas services company, sign a contract where the latter is to provide the former onshore logistics services out of the port of Limassol supporting Total’s drilling programme.

At the signing ceremony, Total announce they are poised to drill their first exploratory well in Block 11 in April 2017.

October 2016: Complications arise relating to the since-privatised concession services at the port of Limassol. Concession holders G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Group and DP World say they have a monopoly over the concession, and that the arrangement between Total and EDT is null and void as it violates their own agreement with the government to operate the port.