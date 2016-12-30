A sea of guitars

If you like listening to one guitar being played, then you will love the upcoming guitar concert in Limassol on Wednesday and in Nicosia on Thursday, where a total of 100 guitars will join together.

After leading many concerts in Greece, conductor Vangelis Bountounis will lead these big-scale concerts, together with artistic director Antonis Koizas.

This first-time event will feature members of the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra – who perform musical works especially written for guitar ensembles as well as instrumental arrangements of famous musical works for guitar – together with soloists Giorgos and Stelios Golgaris, Vassilis Mastoraksi, Antonis Mitzis, Maro Razi and Giorgos Foudoulis.

The Acordes Guitar Ensemble, the Cyprus Guitar Trio, the String Demons and the Rumba Attack will also make an appearance. Singers Margarita Elia and Dalida Mitzi will complete the stage performances.

The Acordes Guitar Ensemble is a group of eight to 12 guitar players who aim to present melodies in an innovative way. By showing us that the guitar can be played and heard differently, the musicians share their love for the guitar with the audience.

The Cyprus Guitar Trio – Vasilios Avraam, Giorgos Christophi and Sokratis Leptos – take us on a musical adventure, through the works of Boccherini, Vivaldi, Bizet, Guridi, Farkas, Pujol, Kaps, Dyens, Hindemith and Gragnani written or adapted for three guitars.

The String Demons are Constantinos on the cello and Lydia Boudounis on the violin. The pair intertwine classical music with heavy metal, while the traditional and folk music genres are blended with rock music in a repertoire that ignites the crowds with compositions by Iron Maiden, Queen, Hadjidakis, Bach, Vivaldi, Theodorakis, Tsitsanis and many more.

The Rumba Attack – Constantinos Lyras and Memnon Arestis on guitar, and Savvas Thoma on cajon – is well-known for performing their own original instrumental material in a distinctive Spanish flamenco-rumba style. They also perform a selection of covers, as well as vocal adaptations of old Greek songs.

100 Guitars

A concert by the Cyprus Guitar Orchestra. January 4. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €17/15. Tel: 77-777745

January 5. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €17/15. Tel: 22-769532