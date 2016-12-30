Bird flu warning

THE ministry of agriculture on Friday informed poultry farmers that due to a recent outbreak of bird flu they have to keep their birds in enclosed areas. The precaution is especially important for communities adjacent to wetlands.

Feeding and watering the animals outdoors is strictly forbidden and food should not be disposed of in a way which gives wild birds access to leftover food from domestic birds.

Anybody who notices increased morbidity and / or mortality of poultry which may be due to the disease should inform the district veterinary officer of the area or the nearest police station.

The deadly H5N8 flu strain has lately been discovered in birds across Europe and Asia, probably spread by wild species. The World Health Organisation found that while it was unlikely there would be human infection with the strain, it could not be excluded. It is, however, fatal for birds.