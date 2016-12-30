Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will have joint funeral

December 30th, 2016

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are planning a joint funeral for the late Hollywood stars

Debbie, 84, passed away on Wednesday (28.12.16) from a suspected stroke, just one day after her daughter Carrie, 60, died after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles and the pair are set to be laid to rest together.

TMZ reports that the family wants “a private, small ceremony followed by a much larger second memorial service”.

Debbie’s son Todd Fisher believes Carrie’s death led to the veteran actress’ own sudden demise.

He said: “She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.

“More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.

“She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it’s pretty much what triggered this event.”

Debbie was at her son’s Beverly Hills home to discuss funeral plans for the ‘Star Wars’ actress’ when she suffered a medical emergency and the paramedics were called.

And her death came just after Debbie – who had Carrie with her ex-husband Eddie Fisher – posted a heartfelt message to her late daughter on social media.

She wrote on her Facebook account: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother”

Meanwhile, Todd also opened up about Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd saying he “can’t imagine” what it must be like for her to lose both her mother and her grandmother in a short space of time.

He added: “Carrie’s daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it’s just horrible. She’s got their genes but you can’t even imagine. I can’t imagine being 24 and having to do this and I’m 59.”

