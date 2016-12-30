Coming back home

Do you want to start 2017 with a bang? Do you want to set the tone of the year with a rocking vibe, and do you want to be doing it in the company of a few top-notch guys? Then Ayia Napa is the place – it normally is – and the band Muddy Street Blue will be behind it all.

The cover band, whose members are rarely on the island at the same time, have decided to come back home to give us all a treat.

The boys getting the party started are Christos Panayi on vocals, Constantinos Kakoushias on the guitar, Michalis Antoniou on bass and Panayiotis Hadjithomas on the drums.

We can’t say what they will be playing exactly, as they don’t stick to one kind of music, as Panayi says. “Originally we were performing Greek rock and alternative songs but at the moment we are performing both in English and Greek and if we were to define our genre that would be funk-rock.”

We can’t tell you for sure what kind of musical journey you will be on for certain, but one thing is for sure, it will be a great start to the year and the boys of Muddy Street Blue will make sure you keep rocking well beyond January.

Muddy Street Blue

Live performance by the band. January 1. Bulldog Inn, Ayia Napa Harbour. 10pm. €5. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bulldog-Inn-Ayia-Napa/218146288215247