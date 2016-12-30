Ellen Pompeo has given birth to a third child

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress and her husband Chris Ivery – who already have daughters Sienna May, two, and Stella Luna, seven, together – have added a son to their brood.

Ellen shared a picture of Chris and the tot on Instagram and wrote: “Eli Christopher. Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy.”

Ellen’s rep added to PEOPLE: “Everyone’s doing great.”

While Ellen’s daughters are thrilled with their new baby brother, the star previously admitted that Stella was not too impressed when Sienna was born and was in a bad mood “every day for a month” afterwards.

She said: “She liked her at first. And then she said, ‘Is she leaving?’ I was like ‘No, no, she’s gonna live here.’

“She had about a month where she was not in a good mood. Bad mood every day for a month. And now that passed and now she’s fine. [Stella] loves her!”

And Stella wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character and become a doctor.

She said: “Every time she comes to set the first thing she wants to do is … Linda Klein is our medical producer, wonderful woman, good friend of mine … she just wants to go straight to Linda’s office and play with all the medical things. All the fake organs.

“Yesterday I went in to find her, I couldn’t find her, she was in Linda’s office with Linda with a bone drill, drilling a fake femur bone with a real bone drill.

“I mean she was supervised, but you know they have her doing advanced procedures.”