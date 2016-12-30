The expressive form of the body in workshops

They say artists – or creative souls – are never really complete. They are always looking for the next big chance to shine, the next exhibition, musical, song, drama, comedy or whatever else they are interested in to extend their talents. But to be part of the next big show, artists usually have to mingle with like-minded people, find ways to keep on expressing themselves and have the chance to perform. All these elements to success can be found in these upcoming workshops.

If you are a performer, dancer, playwright, actor, visual artist or a person who has previous experience of the creative use of the body, then you may want to join in the experiential and experimental performance art workshop named Corpus in Tempus.

The theme of the workshop is based on the exploration of time itself. It will deal with the dilemma of the actual duration of a moment and how is it determined, and how the duration is affected by the physical and, therefore, mental engagement of the subject. With this in mind, the workshop will act as an experimental stage where participants are invited to explore the broader and also the more subjective concept of time.

Corpus in Tempus will attempt to investigate various physical exercises introduced by great masters like Laban, Grotowski and Butoh, and also give participants the chance to share their personal experiences with the group.

The ultimate goal of the workshop is for participants to work towards a performance which will revolve around the utilisation of the body.

Those who are interested should send their portfolio link, CV and write a short text of no more than 300 words explaining why they want to participate in the workshop, to leniageorgious@gmail.com, until February 10, with the subject title Corpus in tempus participation.

The workshop will take place on February 24 to 28.

The next workshop looking for participants concerns experimenting with moving cameras and moving bodies under the name The Camera Body Eye Workshop.

The workshop, organised by Dance Lab Nicosia and led by Camille Jemelen from France and Florence Freitag from Germany, will guide participants through a series of individual, duo and group experiments. These experiments will concentrate on the relationship between the body and video recording technology.

As a group, participants will share and talk about the experience they have with recording movement. The session will be divided between indoor warm up exercises and outdoor explorations.

Participants must have their own video-camera or smartphones.

The workshop will take place on January 6 and 7 between 10.30am and 2pm.

As part of the European Capital of Culture Paphos 2017 events, there is currently an open call for participants in the Mind Your Step event.

The two-day event aims to explore the connection between choreography, live performance, walkscapes and urban planning. By doing so the event hopes to enlarge the audience for dance and raise awareness about the development and regeneration of urban areas.

If you find this idea intriguing, and you have a concept that is along these lines, send your proposal to participate in the site-specific event by January 21 to remindyourstep@gmail.com.

The actual event will take place on April 8 to 9.

Full information about how to participate and the event can be found at

https://remindyourstep.org/2016/12/07/open-call-for-pafos-is-out-deadline-21-1-2017/

Corpus in Tempus

Workshop by Lenia Georgiou. February 24-28. Meres Multifunctional Space, 33 Odos Pentadaktylou, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. €50. In English. Tel: 22-349595

Camera Body Eye Workshop

Photography workshop. January 6. Egomio Cultural Centre, Neas Egkomis 8, Egkomi, Nicosia. 10.30am-4pm. €50. Tel: 22-781104

Mind your Step

Open call for artist proposals to participate in the site-specific event. Until January 21, 12pm. Submissions should be sent to remindyourstep@gmail.com