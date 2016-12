Larnaca residents have been granted an extension to pay various taxes by the municipality’s council until January 31, 2017.

In a written statement, the council explained that the extension, which includes the payment of municipal taxes, professional taxes, waste charges and property taxes is granted to help residents.

Payments must be made by January 31 directly to the municipality or online.

After this date, 10 per cent of the amount due will be added to unpaid bills.