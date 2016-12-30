Man found dead in stationary car with other passengers

AN unnamed man was found dead in a car that had stopped on the Nicosia-Limassol highway early on Friday, police said.

“At around 4am this morning we received information of a car that was immobilised on the highway near the Latsia weighing station,” police told the Cyprus Mail.

“Four occupants were found to be in the car, one of whom was unconscious. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Nicosia general hospital.”

Police said that according to the coroner who examined the corpse of a man, his death was not brought on by any criminal action.

The three other occupants of the car, which the Cyprus Mail understands to be Turkish Cypriots, were arrested after knives were found in the vehicle.

Police are continuing investigations.