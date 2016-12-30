A minute with Marcos Zambartas Winemaker at Zambartas Winery

Where do you live?

I live near to the forest outside Souni village with my wife and 16-month old son Sebastian.

Best childhood memory?

Camping in Akamas with my father and my sister. Went night spearfishing for the first time and it was amazing.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Chris Blue Beach at Kourion Beach. Great location, nice people and near to home. Favourite dish can only be grilled octopus with olive oil and lemon. Delicious! I am an omnivore and there is no food that I would not eat. I have even tried a fried spider in China and street food in New Delhi.

What did you have for breakfast?

Butter and cheese on toast. Also, leftover baby food.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Definitely a day person when energy levels are high. I can hardly understand how a young parent can be a night person!

Best book ever read?

Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts. Thrilling! It revealed to me that one can extend his/her limits to deal with unimaginable situations.

Favourite film of all time?

The Fight Club. Finally the system was brought down.

What’s your dream trip?

A dream trip would be the one that revolves around nature, wineries and exceptionally good food. Candidate regions would be South Africa (Stellenbosch), California (Napa or Sonoma), Australia (McLaren Vale, Barossa) and Argentina (Mendoza).

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Crude Greek rock music from the 80s and 90s. Profound lyrics and phenomenal guitar solos.

What is always in your fridge?

Yogurt (I am married to a Dutch woman after all).

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I enjoy and respect nature and quietness. So my dream house is a rural retreat surely, in a forest. It has open spaces, fireplace, a barbeque area with a big vine above for shade, solar panels and a big garden with 3-4 kids running around.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

That person would be my father who passed away in 2014. I would invite him to a proper dinner with his friends and share family wines that were made recently and he did not have the chance to taste.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Prepare the best meal ever and finish off the good wines of my cellar with friends and family.

What is your greatest fear?

Living in boredom.

Tell me a joke…

My name is ‘Boss’… Pamboss

Told by a vine grower years ago.