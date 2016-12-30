New evaluation plan for public school teachers

A new evaluation plan for teachers of primary and secondary schools was announced by the education ministry on Friday.

“The formation of the analytical proposal takes into account the results of the dialogue that took place after the first proposal by the ministry, other recent proposals, expert reports and opinions submitted occasionally from all stakeholders,” a statement said.

In the statement, the ministry admits the current assessment of education today is anachronistic and one-dimensional.

According to the ministry, the proposal is “a new, modern, integrated and multidimensional evaluation system which will be based on current trends and promote transparency and meritocracy.”

The evaluation will be participatory, since it is operated by three evaluators, while the appraised will participate in the process through a self-assessment report. The principle ‘whoever evaluates is evaluated’ will be applied.

The proposal also outlines a procedure to deal with staff inadequacies and includes specific professional support procedures for teachers.

“The proposal has already been sent to educational organisations which have been invited to three meetings in January to discuss it,” the statement said, adding, “it has also been sent to members of the board of elementary and secondary education, who were requested to submit their views by the end of January 2017.”

“On February 13, a meeting of the board of elementary and secondary education will be held, which will present the proposal and outline the views and proposals of all the members, with a view to conducting a productive and constructive debate in order then to form the final plan,” it concluded.

 

