Roads to Troodos closed

Police warned on Friday morning that due to heavy snowfall in the Troodos area at night all roads leading to Troodos are closed to traffic.
Open to all vehicles, but extremely slippery and dangerous, are the following roads:
Kakopetria – Karvounas
Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedhoulas
Prodromos – Platres
As well, several roads in mountainous areas have become dangerous due to landslides. These are
Kalo Chorio – Machairas – Kionia
Paramytha – Kalo Chorio
Zoopigi – Kato Mylos
Saittas – Karvounas
Alassa – Trimiklini
Kalo Chorio – Agros
Agros – Chandria
Due to heavy rainfall, water has gathered on the surface of the road from Paphos to Polis in the Stroumbi area and visibility is extremely limited.
Drivers are advised to be especially careful, drive at low speed, keep a safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their car lights on at all times.
The situation on the road reflects constant changes in weather conditions and the public is urged to follow the latest announcements by police.
More rain, storms and snow in the mountain areas are expected today Friday. The temperature will rise to 12C inland, 15C in coastal areas and 2C in the mountains.
The weather will remain cold and rainy over the weekend and on Monday, with a drop in temperatures on New Year’s day.