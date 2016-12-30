Roads to Troodos closed

Police warned on Friday morning that due to heavy snowfall in the Troodos area at night all roads leading to Troodos are closed to traffic.

Open to all vehicles, but extremely slippery and dangerous, are the following roads:

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Pedhoulas

Prodromos – Platres

As well, several roads in mountainous areas have become dangerous due to landslides. These are

Kalo Chorio – Machairas – Kionia

Paramytha – Kalo Chorio

Zoopigi – Kato Mylos

Saittas – Karvounas

Alassa – Trimiklini

Kalo Chorio – Agros

Agros – Chandria

Due to heavy rainfall, water has gathered on the surface of the road from Paphos to Polis in the Stroumbi area and visibility is extremely limited.

Drivers are advised to be especially careful, drive at low speed, keep a safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their car lights on at all times.

The situation on the road reflects constant changes in weather conditions and the public is urged to follow the latest announcements by police.

More rain, storms and snow in the mountain areas are expected today Friday. The temperature will rise to 12C inland, 15C in coastal areas and 2C in the mountains.

The weather will remain cold and rainy over the weekend and on Monday, with a drop in temperatures on New Year’s day.