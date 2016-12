A 29-year-old car mechanic’s car in Paphos was torched early on Saturday, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the man’s car had been parked in his garage at home when it was set ablaze at 3:30am.

Firemen and Paphos CID rushed to the scene, only to find the car had been destroyed.

The scene was cordoned off and investigations into the arson continue.