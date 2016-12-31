Fireworks spectacular as Australia welcomes 2017

Spectacular fireworks illuminated Sydney Harbour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of 2017 in Australia.

Cities in the Pacific island nations of Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati were the first to welcome the new year as the clock hit midday on New Year’s Eve in Cyprus.

The end of 2016 was then marked in the Chatham Islands and parts of New Zealand shortly afterwards, with fireworks launched from the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower, before celebrations began in Sydney at 3pm Cyprus time.

Sydney Harbour Bridge was doused in the bright light of an estimated seven tonnes of fireworks during two displays, including an earlier show which saw the landmark glow purple in a tribute to late American superstar Prince.

British singer David Bowie was also honoured with space-themed fireworks as a nod to the late star’s hit Space Oddity.

In London, thousands of police officers were providing a protective ring ahead of the city’s set-piece fireworks display, with tactics adjusted following this year’s terrorist atrocities in Europe.

Fears of a mass-casualty terror plot targeting one of the country’s New Year events were heightened after lorries were used in devastating attacks on crowded areas in Nice and Berlin.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they had extended officers’ working hours on the night for a second year running.

This year’s feverish countdown to midnight also lasted longer than usual – an extra second – as a so-called “leap second” was introduced to compensate for a slowdown in the Earth’s rotation.