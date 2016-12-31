Mountain roads from Limassol to Troodos closed to all traffic

Some roads are closed to traffic altogether, while several others are only open to vehicles fitted with snow chains or four-wheel-drives, police said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, all roads leading to Troodos from the Limassol region are closed to traffic.

In Paphos, the road from Tzielefos bridge to Arminou, as well as the one from Kelokedara to Ayia Marina, are also closed to traffic.

Roads available to cars with snow chains or four-wheel-drives in the Nicosia district are those leading from Palechori to Agros, Palechori to Alona, Lazanias to Saranti, Lagoudera to Polystypos, Polystypos to Madari, and the Kionia picnic site.

In the Morphou district, the roads from Pedoulas to Prodromos, Pedoulas to Pinewood and Kakopetria, Prodromos to Trooditissa, and Prodromos to Lemithou, are also open only for cars fitted with snow chains and four-wheel-drives.

The roads from Gourri to Lazanias and Macheras to Kionia, police said, are dangerous due to sliding rocks.

Police said updates on the state of the road network due to weather conditions will be available in real time on the police mobile phone application, as well as its website www.cypruspolicenews.com, and its accounts on social networks.