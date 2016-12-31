Mugging in Nicosia village

A 69-year-old man reported being mugged and assaulted by two men on Friday night, a police report said.

According to the report, the man said he was walking home in a village in the Nicosia district at around 8:30pm Friday, when he was approached by two men.

One came up from behind him and grabbed him by the throat, while the second asked for his money and took some cash from his shirt pocket.

One of the two men then punched the victim in the stomach, and both fled the scene.

According to the man, the two assailants had their faces covered, were of average size, and wore dark clothes.

The victim reported the incident to the Evrychou police station and was examined by the on-call doctor.

Morphou CID continues to investigate.