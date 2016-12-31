President to start extensive round of briefings ahead of Geneva

President Nicos Anastasiades will inform the public of the latest developments in the ongoing Cyprus problem talks, ahead of a crucial negotiating round in Geneva from January 9 to 12, not via a televised address but through media interviews and public remarks, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday.

Speaking on state radio, Christodoulides said the president will start informing the public “as early as today”, through his new year’s message, which will include several comments and analyses on issues relating to the Cyprus problem talks.

The government spokesman added that Anastasiades will meet again with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Wednesday. If required, an additional tete-a-tete between the two leaders will follow on Saturday.

Anastasiades has already called a National Council session for Thursday, and also plans to find the time to brief the Holy Synod ahead of his departure to Switzerland.

With regard to which party leaders will join the Geneva delegation, Christodoulides said all party leaders, with the exception of nationalist Elam’s Christos Christou, have submitted their travel documents for the Geneva trip, as requested.

However, he added, their final responses are expected after Thursday’s National Council.

Elam has decided to not attend the Geneva talks, citing fundamental disagreements with the basis of the talks. In particular, the party opposes the concepts of bizonality and political equality.

Other parties have suggested they would attend the Geneva talks only if they were assigned a substantial role there.

The Greens’ leader Giorgos Perdikis said on Friday that, although he did turn in his passport to the Preisdential Palace staffers for the Geneva trip, he will opt not to go if his presence there was deemed “decorative”.