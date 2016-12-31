The makings of your own film

We love the cinema. The chance to get lost in a fantasy world and see how art is portrayed on screen – even if it is the latest blockbuster. But what about what goes on behind the scenes, what about the magic of making these fantasy worlds a sort of reality? If you are also intrigued by this, then you might want to take part in a course on creating your own film.

The 12-week course will be led by film historian and specialist on the theory of cinema Doros Demetriou and award-winning filmmaker Elmos Neocoleous, and will give an introduction to cinema and film production.

Demtriou will teach the theory side of making a film while Neocleous will give the practical tools needed to get the camera rolling. Both will be on exactly the same page to make sure you get all you need out of the course.

Suitable for basically anyone, from teenagers to adults, the course will give you the basics needed to film and edit a movie. All you need is a digital camera and a laptop.

The course will run every Thursday from 6pm until 9pm from January 17 until April 4 at 1010hall the Art House.

Attendance certificates will be given to those who complete the series.

Introduction to Cinema and Film Production

Couse with Doros Demetriou and Elmos Neocleous. January 17 until April 4. 1010hall the Art House, 19 Grammou and 24 Areadnes Street, Nicosia. Every Thursday, 6pm-9pm. €350. In Greek. Tel: 22-666460