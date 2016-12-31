A whole life of work

An exhibition of artwork by the late artist Glyn Hughes has been extended until January 28 for anyone who hasn’t had the chance to view this gigantic display of work.

Under the name Glyn Hughes 1931-2014, the exhibition examines the various aspects of the artistic personality from 1931, when he was born, until his death. In order to get to know the artist better, the exhibition brings to light some of his most important works, including paintings, costumes and set designs, as well as extensive archival material and many accounts of people who got to know him during his career.

Hughes, from Wales, studied art at Bretton Hall in Yorkshire and came to Cyprus in 1956. He first worked at the Junior School as an arts teacher.

Few artists have left such a mark on the local art scene as Hughes. His character, like his artwork, was full of intensity and colour. He made sure he was involved in anything of interest to him happening on the island and he is considered a pioneer of abstract expressionism in Cyprus.

Glyn Hughes 1931-2014
Retrospective exhibition of works by Glyn Hughes. Until January 28. The Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre. Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-9pm. Tel: 22-797400

