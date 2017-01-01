An ancient look back

There are two exhibitions coming up that have a very Greek setting. The first, under the name Maniera Cypria: 13th Century Icons of Cyprus, starts today at the Byzantine Museum in Nicosia, and the second – The Ancient Greeks and their Amazing Inventions – on Friday at the Tracasol Cultural Centre in Limassol.

Maniera Cypria: 13th Century Icons in Cyprus, which is part of the events for the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017, highlights the production of iconography in Cyprus during the 13th century and its Eastern and Western influences.

During that time, Constantinople was under Latin rule and after the issuing of the Bulla Cypria mandate, the Church of Cyprus was placed under the Pope of Rome. This period is of paramount importance for the Byzantine art of Cyprus. The multicultural environment created on the island during the first century of the Frankish rule, the presence of the Latin Church in Cyprus, the artists coming to the island from the West, as well as the refugees from Syria and Palestine are all factors which influenced Cypriot iconography.

The exhibition includes icons from the collection of the Byzantine Museum of the Archbishop, the Makarios III Cultural Foundation, as well as icons from different Orthodox communities all over Cyprus.

The Ancient Greeks and their Amazing Inventions exhibition will show us just that, the most important inventions from Ancient Greek civilisations. The pieces on display are from the Museum of Ancient Greek Technology Costas Kotsanas. The main aim of the exhibition is to display how the technology of that era is shockingly similar to our modern technology.

Maniera Cypria: 13th Century Icons in Cyprus

Temporary exhibition of icons. January 1 until June 30. Byzantine Museum, Nicosia. 9am-4pm. Tel: 22-430008

The Ancient Greeks and their Amazing Inventions

Exhibition of ancient inventions. January 6 until February 12. Tracasol Cultural Centre, Limassol Marina. Monday-Thursday: 8am-1pm and 4pm-7pm, Friday: 8am-1pm and 4pm-8pm, Saturday and Sunday: 11am-8pm. €7. Tel: 25-878744