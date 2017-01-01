Lots of work to be done as we look forward to halcyon days

By Patricia Jordan

Hopefully, we will have yet more rain this month to fill the wells and dams, which have been at an all time low. Although this is one of the coldest months of the year, you will be surprised just which plants are putting on growth. Some bulbs that were dormant last winter due to lack of moisture, may start to push their leaves through the damp earth, ready to surprise you. Many of mine just didn’t show at all last year, which was a great disappointment, but already little green tips are pushing up through the earth bringing me great delight. Aloes are sending up flowering stems, even the small ones, bringing some colour to the beds and pots.

We can look forward to Halcyon Days this month. Not only is this a Cypriot festival but one that was recognised in Britain too, when a prolonged period of blue skies and gentle winds prevails into the New Year. In Britain Halcyon Days used to begin on St Martin’s Day, November 11, when it is said that Martin gave his cloak to a beggar and God commemorated this charity with a burst of warm weather. This is not how I remember a British November! In other of parts of the UK, December 11 is the start date of this event and the reason for the calm weather is similar to one we recognise here in Cyprus, when the Kingfishers (Halcyons) need a period of calm weather for fourteen days to build their nests and lay their eggs. Greek mythology tells us Alcyone, who was the daughter of Aeolus, Ruler of the Winds, married Ceyx, son of Hesperis, the Day Star. Unfortunately, Ceyx was drowned and the very distressed Alcyone threw herself into the waves to be with him. Kindly Zeus, looking down on this tragedy, decided that he would change them both into kingfishers. Like many events connected to the weather, this can be a movable feast, as weather patterns and calendars have shifted over time, so this usually occurs into January these days and is something to look forward to.

On a more practical note, in the garden this month olive pruning can begin after the last olives have been picked. Apply the same principles to pruning these trees as you would other fruit trees. Remove any dead or dying branches and any that cross in the middle. If your trees are on an irrigation system, then you may have to move the feeders outwards to halfway between the trunk and the edge of the tree canopy. If you let the trees grow too high then it is not easy to cut the olives, so by taking off some of the topmost branches you will make for an easier job. Olive trees are amazing. They can live for a very long time, even centuries, but they are not generally tall trees, growing only to an absolute maximum of ten metres, so maintenance should be relatively easy. You will see many gnarled trunks in olive groves with fresh branches appearing from apparently dead wood. These symbols of peace, wisdom and victory are very hard to kill!

Oxalis plants are appearing everywhere. The only way to ensure they don’t become perennials is to remove all the white fleshy roots from the ground and these can be quite deep and long. Even the tiniest piece of root left behind can become a large plant over time. Weeds are growing fast, and will swamp other plants if not taken care of quickly. One of my favourite garden tools that I brought with me when we came to live here, is a long handled hand fork. It is easy to loosen up the soil without having to bend over. Much of the soil was compacted and it is good to get some air into it this way. It is also excellent for removing weeds between other plants.

Keep clearing up fallen wet leaves and compost them, remembering to add in dry material or even shredded paper between the damp layers and if you get the chance, turn the compost bin or heap over to ensure that everything is rotting down and not in a congealed heap. Heaps and bins can harbour all sorts of nasties, like slugs and snails that can live long lives unless you deal with them.

Now is a good time to move shrubs or plant new ones in places that they have failed. Firstly, check what was wrong with the place you selected. There are all sorts of reasons why shrubs die. It could be there was not enough sun, shade, or water. Shrubs are such a mainstay in the garden, especially during our long hot summers, that it is worth considering just what you should be planting. Looking around my garden, carissa, with it heavenly scented flowers, is one very good plant, but it has to be controlled or it could take over. Despite its propensity to attract mealy bugs, I do like our hedge of Hibiscus rosa-sinensis. This year the hedge was frosted in late winter and took a long time to throw up new growths, but they eventually came along with the lovely red flowers later and it is still verdant now. There is something about blue flowered plants that gardeners find enchanting. Perhaps it reminds them of the blue skies that are the summer norm here. I love the blue of plumbago, but it too can be a garden thug, sending out new shoots away from the mother plant. These can be dug up and given to friends with a warning. Due to the rain at the end of the year and the growth that they put on as a result, they may need another pruning now.

Many herbs have tiny blue flowers too, including both upright and prostrate forms of rosemary. The latter can hang over the edge of walls, softening the stonework and covering any bare patches of ground, which the local cats find so handy to perform in, as they pass by. Lavenders too come into this category where their charming flowers range from blue to purple and all shades in between, as well as other colours. There are many different types of lavender available but not all are suitable for our climes. We start to prune our lavender par terre this month, with its current green leaves that turn to silver in the summer, although this year there has not been much growth due to the lack of rain.

You may be tempted to prune any bougainvilleas, but they are best left until next month.

Plant of the Month: Aeonium arboreum

These welcome additions to the Cyprus garden come into their own now that the temperatures have dropped somewhat and we have had some rain. Having looked dried and shrivelled since mid-summer, they take on a new lease of life as their stems and leaves swell with moisture. Before long these plants, originally from the Canary Islands, will be sending up huge panicles of small, bright yellow, star-like flowers atop the fleshy stems. When the

flowers die, they should be removed from the plant.

The leaves are rounded and spoon-like, which in some varieties can be black, and named Schwartzkopf (Black Head) and are quite dramatic. The leaf colours vary according to the position they are grown in the garden, shade or sun. Even away from the warmer coastline, these plants will thrive in gardens and pots most of the year round. Aeonium is a succulent in the Crassulaceae family, known as a sub-tropical sub-shrub, which just means that it is made up of a woody perennial base, with annual herbaceous shoots. It has several common names including Tree House Leek, Irish Rose or Desert Pinwheel Rose.

Aeoniums grow just as well in pots as in the garden, although the former require a little more attention. Liking a Mediterranean climate above all others, with temperatures in the range of 4-38C, they require the soil to be well drained, but they need minimal watering or root rot can occur. The descriptive part of the name suggests that the plant is tree-like as the stems can branch out into a tree shape. The plants are quick growing and cuttings from broken stems, allowed to dry out for a few days, need only to be plunged into the soil to grow new plants. Mature plants can reach a height of around 50cm and create a better impact if grown in groups. Aeonium arboretum is a monocarpic species, meaning that it will die after flowering. Pinching out the flower stem as it appears, means that you can expect it to live between 3 to 10 years, when the plant has reached its full maturity, but you will not be able to enjoy the stunning flowers.