Akinci: rejectionist attacks are unjustified

Rejectionist circles in both communities are already working toward a ‘No’ vote, despite key elements of a proposed solution not yet agreed, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said in his new year’s address, which was released in Turkish, Greek, and English on Monday.

In his message, Akinci referred to the upcoming Geneva summit, saying that all interested parties will attend a conference on Cyprus.

“It is no secret that, despite progress on many issues, points of disagreement remain, for which solutions are needed,” he said.

“We depart for Geneva, where we will try to secure a solution that will allow both communities to live in equality, freedom, and security,” he said.

“We will attend the Geneva conference with the determination to defend our community’s rights, without overlooking the rights of the other community.”

Over the last 19 months of talks, Akinci said, many convergences were achieved.

“In Geneva, in a last and strong effort, we will try to settle all remaining issues,” he said.

“Our work is not easy, as the issues left for last are usually the hardest to tackle.”

Akinci said he was saddened to realise that “certain circles in south Cyprus and Greece” have not yet accepted the solution of a bizonal, bicommunal, federal republic, and have created a front supporting the ‘No’ campaign.

A similar campaign, he added, he has identified in the north and Turkey by some circles, “even though important elements of the solution remain to be agreed”.

These circles, the Turkish Cypriot leader said, use individuals who hold “offices” as part of a premeditated plan of action, trying to tarnish his image.

“Such attacks, at a moment when we are trying to best defend our rights in Geneva, and find a viable and fair solution, are unjustified,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his own new-year’s message, UN special envoy for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide said it is a real possibility that 2017 will be the year that Cypriots freely decide to “turn the page of history”.

In his message, Eide said that “it is important to remember that it is the people who will make the final decision, once the leaders have done their job”.

Building lasting peace, he said, means understanding the fundamental concerns of all peoples in a spirt of reconciliation, respect and recognition.

“The communities in Cyprus are fortunate to have two such leaders, Mr Anastasiades and Mr Akinci, both of whom are demonstrating the political will and strategic leadership to end a conflict that has divided their common homeland for way too long,” Eide said.

According to Eide, the peaceful reunification of the island this year could offer a historic opportunity.

“Across the island, I am encouraged by my meetings with young and old Cypriots, civil society activists, business leaders, religious leaders and so many others who are all helping to shape the course of Cyprus’ future,” Eide said, adding that their voice in support of a solution, is getting louder and demonstrates the strong desire for peace amongst Cypriots.