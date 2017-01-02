Busy holiday season for Paphos hospital

Increased numbers of cases of gastroenteritis and flu have kept the Paphos general hospital’s accident and emergency department very busy over the holiday period it was reported on Monday.

According to the director of the hospital, Spyros Georgiou, the hospital’s A&E department has had to deal with increased cases of gastroenteritis and flu, which were addressed swiftly by the staff on duty.

Georgiou, however, made a plea for patents to also visit the hospital’s outpatient department to avoid overburdening the A&E department.

He added that doctors have been on call on a 24-hour basis and had been contacted to present for duty during the holidays whenever they were needed.

Paphos hospital is facing serious understaffing problems. Georgiou said that three new doctors have been appointed lately, a gynaecologist, an orthopaedic surgeon and an A&E specialist.

 

