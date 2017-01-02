Cars trapped in snow as drivers ignore police warnings (Updated)

Police on Monday afternoon said that vehicles had been trapped in the snow on roads up to Troodos after drivers ignored warnings that many roads were closed.

In their latest update on the road network, police said that there was increased traffic on mountain roads, especially those leading to Troodos, but many cars had been stuck in the snow.

It added that there had been heavy traffic on the Kakopetria-Karvounas and Platres-Troodos roads, and urged the public to follow the instructions of police officers who are on duty in those areas and abide by traffic signs.

According to the latest update, the following roads are closed to all vehicles:

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Karvounas – Troodos

The road from the Vavatsinia picnic area to Kionia is also closed due to snow.

In Paphos, the forest road from Tzielefos’ bridge to Arminou, is closed due to river overflow.

The following roads are open only to vehicles equipped with snow chains or with four-wheel drive:

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Spilia

Prodromos – Troodos

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Prodormos – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Kykkos

The following roads are dangerous due to landslides:

Machairas – Vavatsinia

Kykkos – Kampos

Kykkos – Milikouri

Drivers are urged to be extremely careful, to drive at low speed, to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their car lights on.

Police also warned that drivers must keep in mind that due to constantly changing weather conditions the situation on the roads, especially in mountain areas, presents constant challenges.

For updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/cypolice/ or www.cypruspolicenews.com