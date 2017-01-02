Family escape burning car

A rental car being used by a family of Russian tourists caught fire on Monday on the Paphos to Polis Chrysochous road, a police report said.

According to the report, the two parents and their three children, aged 11, 10, and 1, managed to exit the car before the fire spread. The incident took place at about 3pm near the village of Stroumbi.

The mother sustained light leg injuries.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and took her to the Paphos general hospital for treatment.

The fire was put out by the Fire Service.

