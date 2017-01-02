Giants of the music scene

Limassol and Nicosia will be jumping with performances by three giants in the Greek music world this week and next.

Vasilis Papakonstantinou, Odysseas Ioannou and Rita Andonopoulou will perform concerts under the name Nine and Five in Limassol on Friday and Saturday and in Nicosia next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Papakonstantinou is probably the best-known rocker in Greece. He started off in 1976 when he worked with the Greek composer Mikis Thedorakis after meeting him in Paris two years earlier. Theodorakis is only one of the great composers he has collaborated with, others have been Manos Loizou and Thanos Mikroutsikos.

Composer Ioannou will be joining Papakonstantinou on stage. Ioannou has written for a number of Greek singers, published four books, and has also been running a daily radio station programme for the last 22 years. Since 2008 he has led a series of seminars about song writing, lyrics and the radio.

The one woman on stage, Andonopoulou, will complete the musical affair with a female tone. Andonopoulou began music lessons at 18, while also performing English and other foreign language songs with a number of bands. Two years later she began lessons in classical music and today she has worked with a number of composers and has performed around Greece.

Nine and Five

Live performance by Vasilis Papakonstantinou, Odysseas Ioannou and Rita Andonopoulou. January 6-8. Pattichio Theatre, Limassol. Friday: 9pm and Sunday: 8pm. Tel: 25-377277

January 10-12. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €30/25/22. Tel: 99-694637