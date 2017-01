A car owned by a 51-year-old woman from Limassol was destroyed by arson early Monday in Limassol.

According to the police report, fire broke out at around 1.10am. The car, worth around €6,500, was parked in the parking lot of the apartment building where the owner lives, in Mesa Geitonia.

The blaze was put out by the fire service, but the car was destroyed. Another car that was parked next to it, was slightly damaged.