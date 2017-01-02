Limassol tops New Year baby list

The first baby born in 2017 was a boy in Limassol who arrived 15 minutes into the New Year in a private clinic, while two more babies soon followed suit, all in the same district.

Cyprus’ first new citizen for 2017was born a few days before the scheduled birthdate, at 12.15am on Sunday. The boy, who weighs 2,270kilos, is also the first child of his parents, and was born in a Limassol private clinic.

Another baby, this time a girl, was born also in Limassol, at around 2.10am on New Year’s Day. According to Antenna TV, the baby girl, who weighs 3,130kg was born a month prematurely in another private clinic.

A second baby boy was born some four minutes later, again in Limassol. The baby, who weighs 2,290kg, is the second child of his parents and he too arrived three days earlier than the estimated birthdate.

Paphos too welcomed two new-borns – a girl and a boy – the first, three hours after the turn of the year.

A baby girl weighing 4,145kg was born at 3am, while a boy that weighs 2,430kg arrived some three and a half hours later. Both babies were born at the Paphos general hospital.