Man seriously injured in car collision

A 60-year-old Turkish Cypriot man is in critical condition at Larnaca general hospital after the car he was driving collided with a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police report the accident occurred at 4.30pm in Artemidos Avenue in Larnaca when the 60-year-old parked his car in a road side parking spot along the avenue. As he attempted to enter the road again, his vehicle collided with a car coming from behind driven by a 39-year-old man.

The 60-year-old and his wife, 56, who was also in the car, were trapped in their vehicle following the collision and had to be freed by the fire service.

Following the collision, the Turkish Cypriots’ car reportedly spiralled out of control and smashed through a road sign, traffic lights and a lamp post.

All three were transferred to the Larnaca hospital were the 60-year-old underwent surgery and was kept for further treatment due his critical condition. His wife’s and the 39-year-old’s condition is not serious.

An alcohol test given to the 39-year-old indicated he was almost three times over the limit, as the indication was 57microgrammes instead of the permitted limit of 22mg.