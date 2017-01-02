Stand-up with a smile

To be fair, we don’t get many stand-up comedians coming over to give us a laugh, in fact, we don’t get any. But things are changing and for all those who wonder how one person can get a whole room of people laughing for an hour or so – it is an acquired taste – there is comedian on his way that is willing to stand-up and crack a few jokes.

The man who is up for the challenge is Lebanon’s King of Comedy, as they call him. His real name is Nemr Abou Nassar and he has been making the crowds laugh since 2006, when he decided to use comedy as a sense of unity. He has branded his comedy under the creed ‘No Politics, No Religion, One Love’.

His first paid gig was in 2007, at the Café Rue 75 at Hotel de Ville in Achrafieh, Lebanon, and it was the first official stand-up comedy show in the region. Since then he has headed his own feature specials, produced and starred in the Beirut Stand Up Comedy Festival and the Middle East first live comedy radio show The Comedy Revolution on Mix FM, as well as performing in America and being featured on Comedy Central’s Insider.

Nemr – Stand-up Comedy

Stand-up comedy by the Lebanese born comedian. January 5. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €30/25/20. Tel: 25-377277