Troodos roads closed to all traffic

Police on Monday announced that a number of roads in the Troodos area remain closed due to snow and frost, while visibility is limited due to dense fog.

There are currently 60cm of snow in Troodos square and 70cm at the top of Olympus.

According to the latest update, the following roads are closed to all vehicles:

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Karvounas – Troodos

The Fterikoudi – Panayia bridge road is also closed due to landslides.

The following roads are open only to vehicles equipped with snow chains or with four-wheel drive:

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kakopetria – Spilia

Prodromos – Troodos

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Kakopetria – Pinewood – Prodormos – Pedoulas

Pedoulas – Kykkos

The following roads are dangerous due to landslides:

Farmakas – Palaichori

Kykkos – Campos

Kykkos – Milikouri

Drivers are urged to be extremely careful, to drive at low speed, to maintain safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their car lights on.

Police also warned that drivers must keep in mind that due to constantly changing weather conditions the situation on the roads, especially in mountain areas, presents constant challenges.

For updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/cypolice/ or www.cypruspolicenews.com