Uninspired Leicester held by Middlesbrough

Troubled champions Leicester City were held to a turgid 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday to edge further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leonardo Ulloa missed the visitors’ best chance when he headed a Christian Fuchs corner straight at Brad Guzan in the 69th minute, although the Foxes were largely toothless without strikers Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy, who was serving the final match of his three-game suspension.

“Both teams didn’t create much,” Leicester captain Wes Morgan told Sky Sports. “It was tough with the quick turnaround, playing on Saturday, then again today.

“On reflection, 0-0 is a good result for us and a clean sheet is always good.”

Middlesbrough, now 16th on 19 points, enjoyed the better of the action and threatened through Adama Traore, the game’s outstanding individual, but he struggled to find an end product to accompany his scintillating work out wide.

“It’s a good result for us,” Boro coach Aitor Karanka told reporters. “I’m really pleased with the performance.

“We showed that we are better than them and we can’t forget they are a Champions League side and the Premier League champions. We have to continue to be organised and not concede goals.”

Gaston Ramirez fired an 83rd-minute effort into the side netting, but Boro were unadventurous and have now won just once in their last six matches.

Leicester kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April but the champions, who moved seven points clear of the drop zone ahead of the matches later on Monday, are still awaiting their first away win of the season.